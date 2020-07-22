EntertainmentEntertainment News

Martha Stewart Looks Ageless in This Sexy Poolside Pic

Sorry, Gen Z and Millennials! You’ve just been beaten at your own game. The OG “influencer,” Martha Stewart, has dropped summer 2020’s most epic poolside selfie. The domestic maven, 78, looks ageless in the sexy snapshot — which even includes some classic duck-lip action. To quote the immortal words of Nelly, it’s getting hot in here.

Stewart put her total thirst trap status on display Tuesday by giving followers a bit of backstory on her backyard oasis. “My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on an 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish — no paint — and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. It made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles,” Stewart revealed, adding, “After all these years, it is a fun place to swim!!!”

But as fantastic as the pool sounds, fans couldn’t help but focus on Stewart serving up some serious hot girl summer vibes. “You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young,” gushed one fan. Another wrote, “What a BABE work it Martha!”

As if the selfie in and of itself wasn’t enough of a gift, Stewart also shared additional photos of her yard and property at fans’ request. “Many of you asked to see the pool and gardens out East. Here are some random shots of a beautiful old property I have gardened here for thirty years,” she shared. “It’s nice to see the trees matured and the plants settle in.”

And she even shared a recipe we can all sip while sitting poolside (channeling our best thirst-trap-Stewart): Pomegranate Martha-ritas. So yeah, it’s official — Stewart is our queen.

