While speculation about trouble in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage isn’t exactly new, the latest comes from a surprising — and, in this case, heartbreaking — source: West himself. The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday morning with incendiary claims about the state of his relationship with his wife of six years. And despite his insistence that he wants Kardashian (and her family) out of his life, it seems clear that West might need her now more than ever.

Over the course of the last few days, West has gone on several since-deleted Twitter tirades. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, that included numerous tweets about Kardashian. “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” West wrote, referring to Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.’” He continued, Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.” West also tweeted that Kardashian and Jenner put out a statement without his approval, and “that’s not what a wife should do.”

This latest tweetstorm comes on the heels of West’s shocking campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, during which he described how he and Kardashian nearly terminated their first pregnancy (with daughter North West).

Kardashian has, so far, remained silent on the subject of her husband. But while one source told Us Weekly that she “wanted to make it work,” another alleges Kardashian might give Kanye what his Twitter tirade claims he wants. “Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” the source said in a report published Wednesday.

Another source, reportedly one close to the family, insists that Kardashian is working behind-the-scenes to convince West to seek treatment for his previously diagnosed bipolar disorder. “She has been trying for weeks and it’s gone nowhere and he has ignored her,” the insider told E! News. “It’s very upsetting that he hasn’t taken his mental health seriously. She has told him he must come back to Los Angeles and get help, and he still isn’t listening.”

The insider added, “She’s worried and concerned. She has always tried to be supportive, but she doesn’t want to listen to the ranting that goes nowhere and hurts so many.”

Kardashian being genuinely concerned for her husband’s wellbeing and mental health does seem to track. In 2016, when West suffered a highly publicized bipolar episode, his wife stood by his side. “Kanye is going to be fine. And he and Kim are strong,” a source said at the time. “Just because the paparazzi don’t see him, they’re like, ‘Oh, Kanye’s not with Kim anymore.’ That’s bullshit.”

West has been candid about his own mental health struggles in the past. Last year, he described living with bipolar disorder, saying, “It’s a health issue that has a strong stigma on it and people are allowed to say anything about it and discriminate in any way. This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more.”

It’s important to remember that bipolar disorder can manifest in different ways for different individuals, and can result in extreme mood swings even if a person is actively taking medication.

It’s also important not to ascribe West’s erratic behavior to bipolar disorder without knowing if the behavior is directly linked to his bipolar disorder. Such speculation can be damaging to the wider context of conversations about mental health and those struggling with similar issues.

