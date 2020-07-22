Queen Elizabeth Wishes Great-Grandson Prince George a Happy Birthday!

Queen Elizabeth shared a sweet birthday message in honor of great-grandson Prince George’s birthday Wednesday. As the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns 7, the Queen’s Official Royal Family Twitter account wished the young prince a happy birthday.
🎂Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today! https://t.co/k3E22m5RKA
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2020
“Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today,” the 94-year-old wrote in honor of the little royals big day. And “Gan Gan” as the Queen is affectionately referred to also shared the two photos posted by Kensington Palace that mum Kate Middleton snapped in celebration of her son’s birthday including the adorable pic of Prince George sporting that cute camo t-shirt retweeting the caption, “Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!”
Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today! 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/L7dQDtQfaN
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2020
