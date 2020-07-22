Queen Elizabeth Wishes Great-Grandson Prince George a Happy Birthday!

Queen Elizabeth shared a sweet birthday message in honor of great-grandson Prince George’s birthday Wednesday. As the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns 7, the Queen’s Official Royal Family Twitter account wished the young prince a happy birthday.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today,” the 94-year-old wrote in honor of the little royals big day. And “Gan Gan” as the Queen is affectionately referred to also shared the two photos posted by Kensington Palace that mum Kate Middleton snapped in celebration of her son’s birthday including the adorable pic of Prince George sporting that cute camo t-shirt retweeting the caption, “Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!”

Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today! 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/L7dQDtQfaN — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2020

And while the royal family may not get to participate in the annual birthday tradition of the bells ringing at Westminster Abbey this year we’re sure the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have something fun planned for the now 7-year-old’s big day — just last year they threw their eldest a football-themed party for his classmates held at Kensington Palace. So, while the kiddos may not be able to have the entire class over this year, there’s bound to be social-distancing fun planned in honor of the little prince.

Happy Birthday, Prince George!

Before you go, click here to see Prince George’s cutest moments.