Everything We Know About Prince George

Happy 7th Birthday, Prince George! Doesn’t it seem like just yesterday that Kate Middleton and Prince William stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing, cradling their firstborn child? Fast forward to the present, and that tiny bundle just turned seven! And already, young Prince George has made quite a mark on the world with his charming personality, dapper style and mischievous grin. But for as much as you’ve probably heard about Prince George, there are some fun facts about the super-cute heir (he’s third in line to the throne) that you’d probably be surprised to learn.

Although Kate and William do an impressive job of maintaining their children’s privacy as much as possible for members of the monarchy, some of what we know about George comes from his public appearances — which are always memorable. A lot of what we know, though, comes from George’s proud parents themselves. Both Kate and William routinely share snippets of information about their eldest child and, well, who doesn’t love to learn more about this kid? It seems like he just gets more adorable with each passing year.

So, in celebration of the young royal growing another year older, here are some interesting things about Prince George you may not know.

Performing Is His Passion (And a Family Tradition!)

When Prince William met a young dancer by the name of Junior at an event for BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards, he revealed that his firstborn inherited a love for movement, too. “George is doing dancing as well, he loves it,” William shared. “And my mother always used to dance, she loved dancing.”

Dancing isn’t George’s only creative outlet, though. In 2017, William shared that George had starred in the nativity play at his school (“He was a sheep”). And in 2019, while at the annual Royal Variety Performance at London’s Palladium Theatre, Kate told two young performers that George and little sister Charlotte “love performing” at home.

He’s Quite the Little Swimmer

During an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in late 2019, William sounded like any other proud papa talking about how George could swim “quite well.” According to Eileen Fenton, a swimmer honored at the event, William said that the whole family enjoys swimming together. “I can remember seeing when the Queen was young and her sister Princess Margaret — we used to see them swimming in pictures,” Fenton recounted, adding of William’s revelation, “He said the whole family have done it.”

The Queen Is One of His Favorite People

You can practically tell when looking at photos of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George that she has a soft spot for the seven-year-old. Back in 2016, Kate confirmed as much, explaining that George shares a close bond with the monarch. “He calls her ‘Gan-Gan,’” Kate said. “She always leaves a little gift or something in their [he and Charlotte’s] room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family.” Aw!

He’s a Lot Like Any Other Boy His Age

Okay, so there is a lot that differentiates George from the quote-unquote average seven-year-old. Having said that, there are plenty of ways he’s a lot like any other boy his age. For example, in 2017 William visited McLaren Automotive headquarters, where he was shown a McLaren sports car crafted entirely out of Legos. His first thought? “Wow! My son’s very into Legos, and he’d love this,” William said of George’s affinity for the colored building blocks.

He’s Not Above a Bit of Sibling Rivalry

If you need further proof that all families deal with sibling rivalry, look no further than young Prince George. During a gardening event, Kate confessed that George had turned their family’s pastime of growing sunflowers into a competition with his sister Charlotte and brother Louis. “The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers,” Kate said before noting, “Louis’s is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!”

It isn’t just Louis’ sunflowers that have made George jealous of his siblings recently, either. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects,” Kate told ITV. “Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!”

He’s a Cool Kid at School

If you’ve ever wondered how George gets on with his non-royal classmates at Thomas’s Battersea school in London, well, rest assured he does all right. Speaking to Vanity Fair, a classmate’s parent said, “George is really happy at school, [and his nickname is P.G. He’s very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is.”

He Might Be Switching Schools

On the subject of George’s education, it would seem William and Kate are torn. In June, royal biographer Ingrid Seward pointed out that royal kids typically head off to boarding school around age eight — but they’re struggling with the decision due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, Seward thinks George would fit right in, saying, “William loved it at Ludgrove, as did his brother Harry. They both boarded full-time but Diana would visit at weekends. It’s a super-friendly school so it could be a good choice for George. He might follow his father to Eton College for his secondary education.”

He Enjoys Screen Time

George might be a royal, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy watching TV and movies like the rest of us. In fact, it sounds like George might just be a budding cinephile! “Fireman Sam is taking an awful lot of interest,” William told BBC radio of his son’s viewing habits. “You have to pretend you’re really into [his shows] because George gets very upset if you’re not showing due diligence to the characters.”

William has also let it slip that George’s favorite movies are The Lion King and How to Train Your Dragon. Then, during a post-BAFTAs meet-and-greet, Kate reportedly told director Lee Unkrich, “Paddington is definitely up there, and so is Coco now. It’s great obviously because of William’s interest in film. It’s great to have that father-son thing.”

He Can Be a Handful, Like Another Mischievous Royal

George may look just like his dad, but his personality is shaping up to be more like another famous royal: Prince Harry! William told CNN that his eldest child is a “rascal” who reminds him a lot of his brother. And when asked in 2016 why they didn’t bring the lad along during a visit to India, Kate reportedly joked, “Because George is too naughty. He would be running all over the place!”

Just Call Him Chef Boy-Ardee

Kate has commented on her firstborn’s culinary prowess in the past, but fans got to see it in action last Christmas. To commemorate the holidays in 2019, Buckingham Palace released a series of photos of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and — who else? — Prince George. The group was preparing four different puddings, all said to bring good luck.

He Missed a Birthday Tradition This Year

Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus pandemic means that 2020 is basically a do-over year. Things are weird and different and sometimes scary, not to mention so many things have been canceled. Among them is the ringing of the bells at London’s Westminster Abbey, an annual tradition — something that can’t happen until the pandemic dies down again. However, something tells us George will still manage to make the most of his special day!

