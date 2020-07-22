EntertainmentEntertainment News

Prince George Turns 7! — See New Photos Taken by Mom Kate Middleton

by

Happy 7th Birthday, Prince George! And just ahead of his big day, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared two new photos of the young prince taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. “Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow! 🎈” the official royal Instagram read.

The future king looked adorable in his khaki t-shirt taken earlier this year by mum Kate Middleton. These birthday portraits are something we look forward to seeing every year — when the royal’s eldest son turned 6 the palace released an oh-so-adorable photo taken while on holiday with the family.

And according to a source younger sister Charlotte and younger brother Louis, each gave their big brother handmade cards. “Charlotte drew her brother’s portrait on the inside of the card and worked with her parents on a second present for him.”

While we don’t yet know what’s in store for the royal kiddos 7th birthday celebration just yet we bet it’ll include lots of love and smiles.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Kate Middleton with Prince George. 

