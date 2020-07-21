Every day is Mother’s Day, amirite? Well, Camila Alves definitely agrees. And on Tuesday, the 38-year-old mom showed her mother-in-law Kay (husband Matthew McConaughey’s mom) some love by giving her an at-home manicure. Alves shared a photo of herself painting Kay’s nails with a flashlight headband on her forehead because she clearly wanted to do a good job and not miss a spot.

“All appointments booked until 2022! This nail technician is in high demand,” the Brazilian-Amerian model captioned the photo of the duo.

“Keeping Kay (my mother in law) sain during these times! Having humble beginnings have been very handy during this time when I first moved to United States since before I started modeling I couldn’t afford nails or the hair salon so I had to learn how to do it on my own…I must say I am pretty damm good at it!” McConaughey says about her manicure expertise.

Oh, and if you were wondering how the manicure went, Kay’s demeanor says it all. “Kay has no complaints yet,” Alves concluded. Well, if you need a manicurist, you’ll know who to call!

