Jason Aldean’s Kids Have the Ultimate Playroom — & It Includes a Sweet Nod to Dad!

You might be running out of ideas to keep your little ones entertained during quarantine, which is totally understandable — after months of social distancing and playing indoors, anyone would get a little stir-crazy. But Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are more than prepared with a playroom they dedicated to their kids, 2-year-old Memphis and 1-year-old Navy Rome.

In a sweet video Kerr Aldean posted to Instagram Stories, you can get a peek at the toddlers’ playtime, and their dedicated space. There’s a ball pit, slide, and plenty of carpet for little bodies to roll around on. Both Memphis and Navy, still clad in their pajamas, are right at home running around the room, which is entirely their turf — and in a sweet nod to dad, the built-in stage in the corner features the title of Aldean’s hit song, “We Back,” on the custom marquee. You might not have the space to dedicate an entire room to your kids’ playtime, but there are plenty of ideas to pick up for your next renovation, including the bright paint options and the kiddie pool-turned-ball pit.

That Memphis and Navy play so well is also really sweet to see — and having two kids so close in age was super important to Aldean, who is also father to teen daughters Keely and Kendyl Williams.

After welcoming Memphis via IVF in December 2017, Kerr Aldean appeared on the Babes and Babies podcast to talk about her experience. “I want to try again just so that Memphis has a friend that’s close to his age,” she told hosts Jade Roper, Elizabeth Sandoz, and Carly Waddell. “The sooner the better. You’re already doing the diaper thing; you’re already doing everything. Why don’t we just knock it out instead of getting out of that time frame and then having to start all over again?”

Aldean, whose tour schedule has been cut short by COVID-19, agreed. “After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids,” he told People. “I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick — to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him.”

They’ve welcomed Navy since then, and are clearly having a blast in their gorgeous house. While the toddlers have their own space, there’s plenty of room for Aldean and Kerr Aldean to decompress. The kitchen alone features beautiful chandeliers, elegant barstools, and plenty of floral arrangements. Some kids need ball pits, others need some time in front of the stove with loved ones and a glass of wine. Now that’s our idea of a dream house.

Before you go, click here to see which country music couples have been together forever.