Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Opens Up About the Side Effects She’s Suffered Since Her Coma

Michelle Money, whom you know best from Brad Womack’s second season of The Bachelor, is “so grateful” that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle has recovered from a scary skateboarding accident in late March. The incident resulted in brain trauma and left the teen in a coma.

Money opened up to host Chris Harrison during a new episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! giving insight into how Brielle is recovering. “We’re so grateful,” she told the show’s iconic host about the support she and Brielle received throughout the teen’s hospitalization. She added that because she openly chronicled her fears and feelings on her Instagram, she found that fans and followers were rooting for the twinning mother-daughter duo: “We did receive so many uplifting messages and prayers, and it really got us through,” she added.

For her part, Brielle said that while she is still experiencing a “few side effects,” of the trauma, that included a bruised brain, she’s been able to test out of her physical, speech, and occupational therapies. “I’m recovering fast, doing well,” she said. “I got released from all my therapies, it’s been good.”

On April 24, almost a month after Brielle was first admitted to the hospital, Michelle gave fans an update, calling her daughter a hero. “What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind-blowing,” the mom of one divulged. “Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother. Bri’s speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has. I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us. This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life!”

Money and Brielle have also teamed up to discuss commonly-asked questions on Instagram TV, and fans are still cheering the both of them on.

But they’re also supporting Money as she decompresses from her appearance on The Bachelor all those years ago. In a heartfelt video she posted on Instagram, she talked about how reflecting on her season, in which she received the infamous “villain edit” was still “evoking anxiety” in her. But as she explained to fans, she had an a-ha moment that helped her come to terms with being both a villain and a hero at different times in her life, and how she’s moving forward now.

“You can’t fix what you can’t accept. It feels like the world is forcing us to start looking deeper within and I’m here for it,” she wrote in the caption to the video. “As painful as it can be, I am here. For all of it. Owning the parts of myself that I am not proud of but loving those parts regardless is proving to be incredibly liberating. Even since filming this I continue to feel more and more self love and freedom. Do the work. It’s worth it.”