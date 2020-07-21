Kate Hudson often posts sweet photos of her family on social media, but her latest is a treat for two big reasons: It confirms the nickname her kids use for their grandma, Hudson’s famous mom Goldie Hawn, and that Hudson’s eldest son Ryder Robinson looks just like his famous mom. And really, upon closer inspection of the photo, it’s clear that Ryder’s strong genes have actually been passed down from Hawn.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Hudson shared a snapshot of Ryder and his grandma sitting outside, the mountains behind them serving as a rustic backdrop. In the snapshot, Hawn wears a cowgirl hat and a gray long-sleeved t-shirt, while 16-year-old Ryder rocks a black trucker hat and sweatshirt. She stares over at him with a sweet look of pride on her face — and fans couldn’t help notice the family resemblance in the heartwarming moment. One gushed to Hudson in the comment feed, “Y’all look alike! All three of you!” Another observed, “He’s such a perfect blend of you both!!!!”

In the caption, Hudson referred to the fact that Ryder was Hawn’s first grandchild, writing, “The one that made Mama a Gogo.” When the now-teen was born back in 2004, Hudson was married to his father, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. And, sure, Ryder resembles him a little, too. But as Hudson’s latest family pic goes to show, there’s no denying Ryder looks more like his mom (and her mom) every day.

As for Hawn’s grandma nickname, Hawn wrote in her best-selling memoir that, when Ryder was born, she shunned the idea of being called Grandma. Instead, her son (and Hudson’s brother) Oliver suggested she should be called “Glam-Ma.” The assumption since then has been that Hawn is “Glam-Ma” to her grandkids, a nickname that kicked off a trend of alternative terms of endearment for grandmas everywhere.

But lo and behold, Hudson’s latest snapshot confirms that Hawn went with “GoGo” — a nickname her aunt gave her growing up, as she revealed to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today show back in 2014. And, c’mon, how cute is that?! It’s made even more special by the fact Hawn supported herself after first moving to New York City by go-go dancing for 25 bucks a night.

