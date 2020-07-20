Tom Brady Wishes Gisele Bündchen Happy 40th Birthday in Super Sweet Video

To celebrate Gisele Bündchen’s 40th birthday Monday, Tom Brady shared a special video where he wished his wife a happy birthday. In the sweet message, Brady gushed over the mom-of-two saying, “To the love of my life, you inspire me to be the best person I can be.”

“Thanks for being the most wonderful for what’s possible in this world,” the 42-year-old quarterback went on to say. “Your love, your dedication, and your love of helping people around the world is so inspiring to all of us. I’m lucky to have you as my wife. Our kids are lucky to have the best mom in the world, we love you so much.”

And their kids also made special cameos at the end of the video saying how much they love their mom. “I love you, mommy,” their 7-year-old daughter Vivian Lake said with a big smile.

Captioning the sweet video, the father-of-three wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life @gisele. It’s so fitting that on your 40th birthday, you chose to give back to our planet by planting 40,000 trees in the Amazon forest. Always caring about others before yourself, and it’s what makes me fall in love with you over and over again, every single day. We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Te amo para sempre.”

And it wasn’t long before Bündchen lovingly commented, “Awwwww I am the luckiest woman in the world to have all of your love. Thank you for making everyday in my life so special. You are all my biggest gift! ❤️❤️❤️”<

Before you go, click here to see which stars have close relationships with their stepkids.