Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake May Have Secretly Welcomed Their Second Child

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake may have just given us all one sweet reason to smile: a new addition to the Biel-Timberlake fam. The couple — thought to be quarantining at their Montana ranch — reportedly welcomed their second child last week following a secret pregnancy. How do you think big brother Silas, 5, feels about having another baby in the house? We’re betting he was pretty stoked, especially since rumor has it the newcomer is another little boy. Brothers make the best (built-in) friends!

News of Biel and Timberlake’s new addition came over the weekend courtesy of the Daily Mail, who reported that Biel’s mom, Kimberly Conroe Biel, has been holed up with the growing family to help out. Currently, the couple hasn’t confirmed any pregnancy or childbirth news yet. However, as the Mail points out, Biel hasn’t posted a full-body photo since her birthday party in March. So, sure, maybe her social media absence had something to do with keeping a burgeoning belly under wraps.

According to People, Biel and Timberlake were “ecstatic” to become parents with the birth of Silas back in April 2015. The pair first began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2011.

Although Biel and Timberlake have both been keeping their social media profiles super-low-key in recent weeks, Biel did share a sweet tribute to Timberlake on Father’s Day. “To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects,” she captioned a cute photo of Silas atop Timberlake’s shoulders. “Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas.”

As for Timberlake, he may have dropped a hint of what was coming mere days ago. “TBT time machine,” he wrote last week, referring to a snapshot of him and Biel cruising down a dirt road in their vintage convertible. “Summer’s gonna look a little different this year.” While most fans assumed he was referring to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions, it now seems as though Timberlake was dropping hints about becoming a father of two.