Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Pregnant With Cute Baby Bump Photoshoot

Nicki Minaj is pregnant! The rapper is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty and took to Instagram to share the news Monday, July 20 revealing her baby bump in a series of glam shots cradling her belly.

The 37-year-old shared her pregnancy news by sharing a photo of herself rocking a floral bikini holding her belly, “#Preggers💛” the Grammy nominee captioned.

And in the third pic of the glammed-up photoshoot, lounging on a pink couch wearing sparkly stilettos the mom-to-be captioned, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

Minaj has always wanted to be a mother and in an interview with Cosmopolitan shared her dreams of one day becoming a stay-at-home mom.

“Ten years from now, I will have two children, unless my husband wants three. I will be into my fitness a lot more, I will stop yo-yo dieting, and I’ll be a housewife with careers that I can run from home,” Minaj said in 2015.

“I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be Mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator.”

