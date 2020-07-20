Just when it looked as though their nuptials may never happen, Princess Beatrice managed to pull off a secret wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. And while it was undoubtedly a happy occasion for the royal family, it proved to be a particularly sentimental one for Queen Elizabeth — and not just because Beatrice’s vintage dress and tiara were both passed down to her from her grandmother.

So, why was Princess Beatrice’s big day bittersweet for the royal family monarch? According to Hello! Magazine, Queen Elizabeth felt particularly sentimental about watching Beatrice say “I do” to Edoardo (or “Edo,” as friends call him) because she knows it may be the last royal wedding she’ll get to attend anytime soon. Or, perhaps, ever again. Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are 94- and 99-years-old, respectively. With Beatrice and Edo, all of their grown-up grandchildren are now officially hitched.

In addition to Beatrice and Edo, that includes Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Eugenie. The Queen and Prince Philip do have grandchildren who haven’t yet made it down the aisle but, at the tender ages of 16 (Lady Louise Windsor) and 12 (James, Viscount Severn), it stands to reason the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s kids won’t be getting married anytime soon — and likely not in the Queen and Prince Philip’s lifetime.

The Queen and Prince Philip’s presence at Beatrice and Edo’s intimate Royal Lodge wedding was noticeable for a few reasons. Namely, because they’ve been limited their appearances and engagements amid the coronavirus pandemic. But also because Beatrice’s nuptials marked Philip’s first public appearance in over a year. Having retired from public duties in August 2017, his cameos have become far and few between.

The pair reportedly couldn’t contain their excitement over being present for Beatrice, though. Speaking to Captain Sir Thomas Moore shortly after the ceremony, the Queen told Moore and his family, “My granddaughter got married this morning; both Philip and I managed to get there — very nice.”

While we wouldn’t go so far as to say the Queen plays favorites, it’s clear Beatrice’s wedding holds a special place in her heart. In fact, according to People, she’d been anticipating this day for quite some time. “The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice,” a source told the outlet of the hand-me-down. “It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close.”

