Credit August Alsina for being quick to market with a breakup song: On July 18, the 27-year-old singer dropped his new single — titled ‘Entanglements’ — following actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s confirmation of their affair. And in an interesting-but-unsurprising turn of events, the artist borrowed Pinkett Smith’s own terminology to describe their relationship — not just for the track’s title but in the lyrics, too. Take a listen, below:

“The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you’re still f–kin’ with me,” Alsina sings in the track.

It seems that Alsina is fully on board with the “entanglements” terminology, though, and not just because it’s become the 2020 version of conscious uncoupling. He told telling Vulture that he agrees with Pinkett Smith’s characterization of their relationship, saying, “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that.”

ICYMI (in which case, where have you been?!), let’s review: Pinkett Smith opened up to husband Will Smith about her affair with Alsina during a July 10 episode of Red Table Talk, her Facebook Watch series. After years of glossing over the subject, the Set It Off alum finally admitted to the romance with the ‘No Love ‘ singer and euphemistically described their relationship as an ‘entanglement.’ In the conversation with her husband, Pinkett Smith clarified that the duo did not have her husband’s blessing, as the couple was separated at the time, and explained how this entanglement began as a friendship before evolving into something more.

Alsina himself spoke about the affair in an interview with Angela Yee for The Breakfast Club show in late June, and says that doing so was important for his own conscious and to clear the air.

And as the whole chain of events has exploded across the Internet, it’s given us a rare, no-holds-barred look into the relationship of one of Hollywood’s superstar couples.

In an exclusive interview with SheKnows, Vivica A. Fox, a close friend of the Smiths, explained why the couple had kept quiet about the affair for so long. “I think they’ve always had a very guarded image, to be very honest. You know, Will Smith is a megastar…I think that they’ve always put on the face of like, we’re happy, we’re good, that ‘Will and Jada love’. Well, guess what? That ‘Will and Jada love’ also ran into a little stumbling block,” she said.

“The fact that they were very transparent with their relationship and, I guess you could say, a bad time in their relationship, that they shared that with us…it worked,” Fox later commented during the interview. She went on to explain how other couples can learn from their experience, noting, “I think others can learn that if you have problems in your relationships to not be afraid to talk about it. And if you really love each other, you’ll work through it.”

In recent years, Jada and Will Smith have defined themselves as life partners, rather than a married couple, and never explicitly stated whether or not they were ever in an open relationship.

Regardless, it seems that even with all of this drama, the couple’s bond has emerged stronger than ever, showing that there’s no universal approach to maintaining a healthy and happy relationship.

Before you go, check out these long-lasting celebrity marriages who have defied Hollywood odds.