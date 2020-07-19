Gwyneth Paltrow appears to be making the most of lockdown this summer — and making family bonding time a priority. The Goop founder posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself and 16-year-old daughter Apple enjoying some fun in the sun, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Apple is transforming into her wellness maven mom’s mini-me. Apparently, the apple really doesn’t…never mind, we’re not going to say it. But see for yourself:

“Summer with my 🍎,” she wrote to caption the image. Back in May, Paltrow and Apple celebrated a huge milestone in this famous daughter’s life – her 16th birthday! To pay a tribute to her eldest child, The Politician star shared a photo of the honoree on her special day sitting on the family’s couch, and the resemblance was clear.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor,” she began the caption. Paltrow went onto express her gratitude and how proud she is to be Apple’s mom. “I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”

While under pre-COVID-19 circumstances, we are sure that the family would have hosted a festive party, Paltrow acknowledges her daughter’s positive attitude about confining their celebration to their home. “I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝”

The lifestyle mogul also has a son, 14-year-old Moses, who made a rare public appearance while his mom made a remote guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Paltrow shares both of her children with ex-husband, Chris Martin.

