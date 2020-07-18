Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Dress & Tiara Were Borrowed — From the Queen!

Royal weddings are a big deal now matter how, when, or where they happen — and Princess Beatrice’s secret wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is no exception. But since this royal wedding happened far from the spotlight, we’ve had to wait patiently for the kind of details we’d normally get day-of. Namely: a glimpse of the wedding dress! Well, we don’t have to wait any longer: Photos of the couple’s special day have been released, and it turns out that HRH (and new Countess!) Princess Beatrice wore quite possibly the best “something borrowed” a princess could ask for: a wedding dress and diamond tiara that belong to Queen Elizabeth herself.

Two photos of the newlyweds were posted to Instagram earlier today, with the caption, “Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July.

.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family.‬

.

The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.”

The super-intimate, super-secret ceremony may not have been what the couple originally intended — their wedding was originally planned for May 29th, until the pandemic forced them to change plans — but according to PEOPLE, the gorgeous diamond tiara was always intended for the Princess, quoting a source saying, “The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close.”

Getting to wear any royal garb on your wedding day would be amazing (we’re guessing), but getting to wear a vintage ivory dress made by the Queen’s own wedding dressmaker, as well as diamonds that were worn by the Queen on her own wedding day, had to have been extra-special for Princess Beatrice — and she looked absolutely amazing in both. Congratulations to the newlyweds — and please, keep the wedding photos coming!

