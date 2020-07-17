Watch Gabrielle Union’s Baby Daughter Kaavia Dance Party Her Way Into Your Heart

In case you didn’t know, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parents to — scientifically speaking — the cutest baby girl in the whole wide world, Kaavia James Union Wade. At the tender age of not-quite 2 years old, Kaavia is master of many things: red carpets, side eye, slaying for mommy-daughter photoshoots. And now that she’s really growing into those little legs, she’s taking over the world of dance too. By which we mean, she’s having a seriously adorable dance party with mom Union, and ohhh my god, you need to see Kaavia shaking it right now.

Union shared two adorable videos from their dance party afternoon, all the better to admire Kaavia’s moves. “A little joy for the TL,” the Bring It On star writes — and wow, is that an understatement. Union throws on “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott and jumps around Kaavia to get her hyped up, not that she needs any help. Our little hype queen is already giving it 150%: waving, clapping, jumping, you name it.

In case you wanted this to another soundtrack (of course you do), Kaavia’s Instagram shared the video too. And wow, what we wouldn’t give for five minutes to leap around with these two.

When Kaavia gets a bit older, mom Union may have some explaining to do about why her young daughter already has such a huge social media following. And whatever Kaavia chooses to do with her treasure trove of #ShadyBaby pics, we’ll respect it — we’re just grateful to be along for the ride.

Click here for every time Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were #ParentGoals.