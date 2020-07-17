Congratulations to Princess Beatrice! Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s royal daughter Beatrice finally married her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small secret ceremony with close family in attendance. Beatrice has had to re-schedule her wedding no fewer than three times — first, due to scandal surrounding her father Andrew’s involvement with pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and then due to Covid-19. Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that these two royal lovebirds have tied the knot, welcoming Edoardo (or Edo, as pals call him) to the royal family. But it’s not just Edo getting a royal boost — Beatrice herself has earned a fetching new title in the process.

Eduardo’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, a descendant of Italian aristocracy and old family friends of the royals via a long connection with Sarah, Duchess of York. Per Mozzi custom, Beatrice has now inherited the title of Countess upon her marriage to Edo — because why settle for just being a British princess when you can be an Italian countess too?

Breaking: Princess Beatrice got secretly married at Windsor this morning after having to postpone her May wedding to fiancé Edo 👰 🎩 💒 pic.twitter.com/TZuQyeIpDE — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 17, 2020

These titled-up young newlyweds have certainly waited long enough to tie the knot. And while it may not be the ceremony they always dreamed of, they made sure their nearest and dearest were by their sides the mark the occasion. Buckingham Palace confirmed their nuptials with the following statement.

Buckingham Palace confirms Princess Beatrice’s wedding today: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.” — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) July 17, 2020

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

We’re wishing this couple a lifetime of happiness — and if Beatrice has any regrets about missing out on the big, public royal wedding, we’re giving her full permission for a do-over whenever guidelines next allow.

