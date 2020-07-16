Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos turned 19 last month, meaning she still hasn’t quite reached the legal age for alcohol consumption. But Ripa’s latest throwback photo of her adorable family reveals that Lola has been a “beer drinker” since circa 2008. It’s just a joke, of course — and really, who among us doesn’t have at least one baby picture with an alcoholic beverage that our parents find hilarious to this day?

Ripa took to Instagram on Thursday to share the nostalgic snapshot, which shows her, Consuelos, Lola, and Lola’s brothers, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, along with Consuelos’ parents. In the photo, the family stands in the turquoise blue surf of some tropical beach clad (not surprisingly) in bathing suits. The unexpected part of the photo comes courtesy of Lola, who appears to be holding a bottle of beer in one hand. “#tbt 2008 back when @theyoungestyung was a beer drinker,” Ripa teased her daughter in the caption.

Perhaps anticipating backlash from trolls, the mom-of-three added, “Obviously kidding so calm the effffff down.” And, really, it’s pretty clear the picture is all in good fun, so there’s no reason for the haters to come at Ripa. Plus, as one fan pointed out, Sprite bottles in some countries look similar to Lola’s bottle. So, it’s possible Lola wasn’t even holding an alcoholic beverage. Either way, it’s not like she was tossing ‘em back!

This isn’t the only throwback photo of Lola that Ripa has shared recently. In celebration of the teen’s June birthday, Ripa posted a slew of pictures on Instagram showing Lola over the years. She even got a little sentimental about her not-so-little-anymore girl during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying, “The days are long but the years are short… I’ve blinked and my daughter is 19 years old. I’m so proud of her.”

As for how Lola marked her birthday, well, it turned out to be pretty low-key. As Ripa explained, the family planned to enjoy sushi takeout and a homemade red velvet cake. And Lola had one special request: “She told us all she wanted to do was sleep in for her birthday.”

