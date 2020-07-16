Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even begun yet, and already it’s been — to quote Chris Harrison — the most dramatic ever. Things started on a high note with ABC casting the franchise’s first 39-year-old Bachelorette. However, Bachelor Nation came out in full force to complain about how young the majority of Crawley’s previously announced suitors were. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing delays and giving the network a chance to recast. Now, thanks to Reality Steve’s sleuthing, we got ahold of the social media profiles of the recast group of men who’ll be vying for Crawley’s heart. Or, as it were, her roses. So, we’re giving you an inside look at the new (and refreshingly older) suitors.

With Crawley’s original group, only a small handful were over 30 and even fewer over 35. ABC seemed to frame this as unproblematic at the time, simply positioning Crawley as a woman in command of the situation. “For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want,” she said about her age. However, many fans doubted how serious a cast full of 20-something-year-old men would be about the prospect of getting married. And since the essential goal of the franchise is to help its rose-givers find their future spouse, well, you can see where that could be an issue.

With that said, let’s get to know the newly recast suitors of Season 16. What do you think? Does this more, ahem, seasoned group give off marriage material vibes? Of the 42 (yes, 42) contestants, 26 of the men are 30-years-old or over. That’s progress!

AJ Jalawan

According to his LinkedIn profile, this 28-year-old is an account executive with Boulevard in Santa Monica, California. He is currently pursuing an MBA at Pepperdine and describes himself as a “likable Lothario and future stay-at-home dad.”

Ben Smith

This 29-year-old is a fitness coach from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Collins Youngblood

This 30-year-old mechanical engineer lives in Ashland, Kentucky. His Twitter profile states, “I’m not perfect but I’m working on every area in my life that I’m weak in.”

Jason Foster

Although his social media profiles are private, they do indicate that this 37-year-old is a former NFL and CFL offensive lineman. Plus, he loves Wegmans and WaWa, which definitely gives him an edge in our book.

Jeremy Higgins

At 40, this Virginia Beach native is Crawley’s oldest suitor. According to one of his friends on Facebook, he enjoys doing karaoke and stand-up in his spare time.

Jordan Manier

This 30-year-old’s social media profiles are private, but they reveal he is a “Christ lover,” “traveler” and “cybersecurity engineer.” Fun fact? At 6-foot-8, this Santa Monica resident is super-tall.

Kenny Braasch

Another one of Crawley’s older contestants, this 39-year-old from Oaklawn, Illinois, is a self-professed talent buyer, brand maker and model.

Montel Hill

From Hingham, Massachusetts, this 30-year-old is a fitness trainer and founder of the fitness program TrainLikeHill.

Tyler Smith

This 36-year-old is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s the brother and manager of popular country music artist Granger Smith. He is also the owner of Red Tractor Holdings real estate company and co-founder of Yee Yee Apparel.

Uzoma Nwachukwu

A former wide receiver in the NFL (for the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys), this 29-year-old now works in NFL player marketing and endorsements at Athletes First.

Bennett Jordan

Although his Instagram is private, we know from his LinkedIn profile that this 37-year-old graduated from Harvard and has been a managing director at Whitney Partners in New York City for four years. He’s originally from Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley Christian

Another New York attorney, this 30-year-old hails from Detroit, Michigan. According to this employer’s website, he received an undergrad degree in journalism before pursuing a career in law.

Gary Briggs II

This 29-year-old’s Facebook profile shows that he studied communication at Notre Dame and is now a model with Westhaven Management Group. He’s originally from and currently lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

Spence Robertson

Judging by his Instagram feed, this 30-year-old old from La Jolla, California, is a sports enthusiast and avid traveler. His LinkedIn profile reveals that he is a University of Oregon grad who works as the general manager of a company that performs industrial water treatment and backflow prevention testing.

Robby Stahl

Originally from St. Pete, Florida, this 31-year-old currently lives in Los Angeles, California. His LinkedIn profile states he is the co-founder of Jungle Island Productions and Stahl & Associates Insurance. He graduated from Florida State University.

Zachary Jackson

From Yakima, Washington, this 37-year-old co-founded VidaNativ — a line of CBD-infused skincare products. He also founded a housekeeping company called Cleaning Dino.

Joe Park

Paging Dr. Joe Park! This 36-year-old anesthesiologist who graduated from Georgetown University was once voted into the top 20 most eligible doctors and medical professionals in New York City.

Brendan Morais

Originally from Milford, Massachusetts, this 30-year-old’s Instagram profile describes him as an “artist.” Nemg Model & Talent Management lists him as an actor, describing him as 6-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes.

Tien Yang

This 36-year-old from Great Neck, New York (he currently lives in New York City) graduated from Columbia University. For the last two years, he’s worked at BSE Global — a company that develops and operates state-of-the-art venues and manages premier sports franchises.

Zac Clark

According to Reality Steve (who has a pretty good beat on all things Bachelor Nation), this 36-year-old divorcee “seems to have a good back story.” Once a drug and alcohol addict, the Haddonfield, New Jersey, native now runs a sober living house.

Brandon Gross

This 28-year-old real estate agent for The Corcoran Group lives in New York City. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he’s an Ohio State University alum.

Page Pressley

Originally from Sante Fe, New Mexico, this 37-year-old chef lives in Austin, Texas. His LinkedIn profile describes him as a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America wo acts as a self-employed contractor. He was previously Chef de cuisine and co-partner at Austin’s popular Emmer & Rye restaurant.

Ivan Hall

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, this 28-year-old senior software quality engineer at Lockheed Martin now resides in Dallas, Texas.

Peter Giannikopoulous

A Northeastern University alum, this 32-year-old serves as a real estate advisor for Douglas Elliman out of Boston, Massachusetts. From his Instagram feed, we gleaned that he enjoys adventure travel and has a Boston Terrier named Hercules.

Garin Flowers

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this 34-year-old currently lives in Los Angeles. Although his Twitter is set to private, his profile describes him as an on-air host, writer, Tik Tokker, Emmy-nominated journalist and pop culture fan.

Chasen Nick

This 31-year-old from Walnut Creek, California, is a self-professed fitness enthusiast and tech consultant. Based on his Instagram feed, we can deduce he is also a model (and possibly aspiring actor?).

Original suitors asked back

Alex Brusiloff

This 28-year-old is from El Paso, Texas.

Blake Monar

This 30-year-old is from Rockport, Indiana.

Blake Moynes

This 29-year-old is from Burlington, Ontario (Canada).

Chris Conran

This 27-year-old is from St. Louis, Missouri.

Dale Moss

This 31-year-old is from Brandon, South Dakota.

Demar Jackson

This 26-year-old is from San Diego, California.

Ed Waisbrot

This 36-year-old is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ellis Matthews

This 26-year-old is from Libertyville, Illinois.

Ivan H

This 28-year-old is from Dallas, Texas.

Jay Smith

This 29-year-old is from Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Jordan Chapman

This 26-year-old is from Southington, Connecticut.

Josh Elledge

This 31-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Karl Smith

This 33-year-old is from Miami, Florida.

Mike Tobin

This 38-year-old is from Calgary, Alberta (Canada).

Noah Erb

This 25-year-old is from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tyler Cottrill

This 27-year-old is from Gassaway, West Virginia.

Yosef Aborady

This 29-year-old is from Mobile, Alabama.