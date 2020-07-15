Chrissy Teigen Is Being Harassed Online by Conspiracy Theorists & It’s Not OK

It’s no stretch to say that Chrissy Teigen‘s social media presence is a national treasure. Where else can you find delicious recipes, hilarious observances about mom life, and a hefty dose of honesty from a TV host, model, and mom? But Teigen recently purged her social media account of more than 60,000 tweets — and all for a super scary reason.

The star recently clapped back at a troll who tried to perpetuate false and unsubstantiated claims that attempt to link Teigen to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell, who is currently being held pending her trial date. “I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family,” she said in response to the troll, who tried to argue that Teigen was trying to hide something by deleting her tweets. “Finding me talking about Toddlers and Tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative,” she added.

But Teigen also knows the harassment isn’t likely going to end any time soon, and that is a larger problem for and social media more broadly to remedy. “I know for a fact it won’t go away,” she said of the harassment by trolls. “They’ll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. I don’t think anyone quite gets it.” She also added that “if Twitter doesn’t do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go,” after a troll tried to implicate her adorable son Miles in their cruel targeting.

when pedo ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn’t die) and we have nothing to do eith this, I know for a fact it won’t go away. They’ll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. i don’t think anyone quite gets it — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

If twitter doesn't do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go. https://t.co/OsR9SPiWA8 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

In response to the harassment she’s facing, celebs like Kristen Johnston have chimed in to offer their support. “I’m so sorry you’re dealing with these psychos,” the actor wrote. “You have a ton of support, I hope you know that.”

While some fans urged Teigen to not pay attention to the trolls, she explained that doing so is often more difficult than people realize. “I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths,” she explained in another thread. “So please, spare me the ‘Just ignore them, they’re just trolls.'” She did, however, add that she’ll “do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm’s.”

The star is no stranger for being mom-shamed and criticized by people who disagree with how she is parenting her children, whom she shares with singer John Legend. But the targeting and harassment by people trying to implicate her with horrendous crimes is a new level of scary. It’s great to see that Teigen is defending herself from harmful lies, but she shouldn’t have to — hopefully Twitter can step in to help her out, sooner rather than later.