Will Tyra Banks Bring Top Model Energy to Dancing With the Stars?

Those who have seen America’s Next Top Model know that Tyra Banks rules with an iron fist. Just this March, a number of clips resurfaced showing the supermodel berating and intimidating contestants on the show, clips Banks herself admitted had not aged well and showed poor judgment at the time. But you can’t keep Banks out of hosting for long! Just days after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews’ momentous exit from Dancing With the Stars, the one and only Tyra Banks has been announced as solo host in their place. And Banks’ first few hints at what her season will look like suggest the model-entrepreneur is no less ambitious — and no less exacting in what she’ll expect from her contestants.

Banks appeared on Good Morning America to chat about her new gig, assuring fans it was about to be a “next level” season. “We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level,” she said. “But you need to get ready, ’cause it’s gonna be different.”

The America’s Next Top Model clips that re-surfaced in March showed Banks telling one contestant she’d never be successful because of the gap in her teeth, and violently screaming at another for failing to take her dismissal from the show seriously. Other clips showed questionable photoshoots, like one where models were made up to look like other races.

Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs. ❤️ — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 9, 2020

“You never know what happens on live TV,” Banks continued, discussing her upcoming run on DWTS. Asked whether her signature look, the “smize” (as introduced on ANTM), would be required, the supermodel joked about a new move she might introduce for her agile new contestants.

“I like breaking those doors down, so that we don’t have anymore firsts,” said Banks, who has hosted America’s Next Top Model and America’s Got Talent. “But it’s nice to be first, right? So you can open that door and let so many people in after you. I’m excited!”

“It’s gonna be required! No, I’m joking. It’s not gonna be required,” she said of the smize. “However, I think there’s something like a whip and smize. We need to see who’s going to be able to whip and smize.”

Tyra Banks when someone gets eliminated from #dwts pic.twitter.com/pnAUDh91Kp — Leni Weisberg (@Leni_Weisberg) July 15, 2020

Banks’ other suggestions for the show included bringing on Dr. Fauci to “do a little cha-cha-cha,” and the model admitted she’s been a longtime fan of the show.

“Seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances…it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” she reflected.

Turning it up 10 notches indeed. Tyra Banks is a force to be reckoned with, no doubt about it. And we’re very eager to see what her energy brings to a show like Dancing With the Stars.

