Katy Perry is set to give birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom any day now. And while becoming a parent can be an inherently anxious time, there’s at least one thing Perry reportedly doesn’t have to worry about — who’ll be her child’s godmother. Word has it the expectant mama already has someone lined up for the treasured title, and it’s one of her best Friends. Did you guess? Baby Perry-Bloom may have a back-up guardian in none other than Jennifer Aniston.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, Perry and Aniston have been spending a lot of time together recently. “Katy and Jen are very close,” a source told the outlet. “During lockdown they went for socially distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up.” So, when Perry made her shortlist of potential godmothers, Aniston easily came out on top. And, not surprisingly, she was honored to be asked. Said the source, “She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her.”

Not only has Aniston been pals with Perry for nearly a decade, but she also has experience in the godmother department. Her Friends co-star-slash-BFF Courteney Cox tapped her for the job sixteen years ago when her daughter Coco Arquette was born.

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged last February, announced their pregnancy back on March 5 with the release of her song “Never Worn White.” In April, they revealed they’re expecting a baby girl by sharing a snapshot of Bloom with pink frosting on his face.

As far as how Perry is feeling at this stage of her pregnancy, well, she’s feeling extra-pregnant. “I am waddling like a duck! I’m breathing heavily; I’m a full-on mouth-breather,” she joked while promoting her new album Smile. “It’s loud and obnoxious. I eat so much flavored ice — it’s, like, put it in my mouth right now.”

Before you go, click here to see the celebrities who’ve welcomed babies in 2020.