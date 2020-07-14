This young model definitely got it from his mama — Elizabeth Hurley is bursting with pride over new pictures featuring none other than her own model son Damian Hurley. These photos of 18-year-old Damian with Irina Shayk, model ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper, show just how grown up this star’s son is now, not to mention how much he takes after his mom. Damian’s dreamy blue eyes, shiny hair, and delicate features remind us so much of mom Elizabeth’s breathtaking beauty. Damian doesn’t just resemble proud mama Elizabeth, but seems to actively style himself after his model mom. Lookalike son Damian is proud to be his iconic mom’s twin — but we’ve never seen it as clearly as in these striking new photos.

The photo features Damian and Shayk in slick leather, Shayk resting her chin on Damian’s crazily perfect jawline. Both of their eyes are mesmerizing, and Damian especially is channeling his Hurley genes big-time in this snap.

Elizabeth couldn’t resist sharing the photos of her son’s new campaign, writing: “Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

While Elizabeth is of course beaming with joy over her son’s success, it must also be nice to know her modeling legacy is living on — and that her son embraces it thoroughly. “Happy birthday to my twin!! my partner in crime forever 🖤 ,” Damian wrote under a photo of him and mom Elizabeth this June. “i love you mama.”

This mother-son duo is stunning and here to stay. And while we understand the urge for celeb kids to step out of their parents’ shadow, it’s also nice to see a son who’s proud to follow right in his mom’s footsteps.

