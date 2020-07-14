EntertainmentEntertainment News

Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Is Mom’s Lookalike in New Pics with Bradley Cooper’s Ex Irina Shayk

by

This young model definitely got it from his mama — Elizabeth Hurley is bursting with pride over new pictures featuring none other than her own model son Damian Hurley. These photos of 18-year-old Damian with Irina Shayk, model ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper, show just how grown up this star’s son is now, not to mention how much he takes after his mom. Damian’s dreamy blue eyes, shiny hair, and delicate features remind us so much of mom Elizabeth’s breathtaking beauty. Damian doesn’t just resemble proud mama Elizabeth, but seems to actively style himself after his model mom. Lookalike son Damian is proud to be his iconic mom’s twin — but we’ve never seen it as clearly as in these striking new photos.

The photo features Damian and Shayk in slick leather, Shayk resting her chin on Damian’s crazily perfect jawline. Both of their eyes are mesmerizing, and Damian especially  is channeling his Hurley genes big-time in this snap.

Elizabeth couldn’t resist sharing the photos of her son’s new campaign, writing: “Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

While Elizabeth is of course beaming with joy over her son’s success, it must also be nice to know her modeling legacy is living on — and that her son embraces it thoroughly. “Happy birthday to my twin!! my partner in crime forever 🖤 ,” Damian wrote under a photo of him and mom Elizabeth this June. “i love you mama.”

This mother-son duo is stunning and here to stay. And while we understand the urge for celeb kids to step out of their parents’ shadow, it’s also nice to see a son who’s proud to follow right in his mom’s footsteps.

These 25 celebrity kids are all grown up — see photos, then and now.

Reese Witherspoon and kids

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Walter Mercado, Netflix

Netflix’s Documentary on Astrologer Walter Mercado Will Leave You in Tears — But Uplifted

Netflix’s Documentary on Astrologer Walter Mercado Will Leave You in Tears — But Uplifted

View article
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Threw Major Shade at the Royal Family with This Advice on How to Challenge Those in Power

Meghan Markle Threw Major Shade at the Royal Family with This Advice on How to Challenge Those in Power

View article
Katy Perry Has Picked the Best

Katy Perry Has Picked the Best ‘Friend’ to Be Her Baby’s Godmother: Jennifer Aniston!

Katy Perry Has Picked the Best ‘Friend’ to Be Her Baby’s Godmother: Jennifer Aniston!

View article
Why Are Tom Bergeron & Erin

Why Are Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Leaving Dancing with the Stars?

Why Are Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Leaving Dancing with the Stars?

View article
Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera Helped Her 4-Year-Old Son to Safety in Her Final Moments

Naya Rivera Helped Her 4-Year-Old Son to Safety in Her Final Moments

View article
A Look Back at Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday May Be Following Her Mom Into the Film Business

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday May Be Following Her Mom Into the Film Business

ad