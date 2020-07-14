Dancing with the Stars is shaking things up! In a surprising update delivered on Monday evening, ABC confirmed that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not return as co-hosts. Bergeron has hosted the long-running reality dancing competition since its premiere in 2005 (for a total of 28 seasons and over 400 episodes), while Andrews signed on as Bergeron’s co-host back in 2014. Out with the old, in with the… well, that remains to be seen.

Bergeron broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships I’ve made. That said, now what I am supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” After Bergeron’s Tweet, ABC and BBC confirmed the departures. “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family,” they said in a joint statement.

They continued, “As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

According to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke, the move comes in response to the changing media landscape due to restrictions from the novel coronavirus pandemic. “I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it,” Burke said. “We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan.”

Back in 2012, Bergeron playfully noted that he was on the show for the long haul. “[I’ll] host ‘til they drag me kicking and screaming off the set,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “Look, all shows, someday, come to an end. So, I’m just bankin’ it and having a ball.”

Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars is slated to premiere in the fall at 8 p.m. on Mondays.

