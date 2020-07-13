Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday May Be Following Her Mom Into the Film Business

Figuring out what you want to do for the rest of your life can be tough. And while your career can make twists and turns over the years, there’s often no better time to tap into your interests than when you’re a teenager. It helps if your parents are supportive of your endeavors, too — and in that respect, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s oldest daughter, Sunday Rose, may be well on her way to joining her mom in Hollywood.

The 12-year-old’s glowing father recently appeared on American Country Countdown, where he told host Kix Brooks that he and Kidman are helping foster Sunday’s interest in working behind the camera. “She likes filming, and she puts together these mini-films,” the singer explained. He added that the couple “even had this guy come over and teach them some editing, basic editing classes, and so she can put things together and cut the scene there and add it there and put some music under it.”

Though Sunday has appeared on Big Little Lies with her sister Faith Margaret, it seems the older Urban daughter’s interest lies firmly in the directing camp. Either way, it seems she and her Oscar-winning mom have the same kind of drive in creating a world on screen.

“I think she loves telling stories, and that’s really what her mama does,” Urban added. “That’s what Nic does, she tells stories. That’s what I do. I would love for her—we’d both love for her to be a director.” He also championed the need for more women behind the camera in the process, given the long road ahead for equity in Hollywood. “I mean, some more female directors wouldn’t go astray,” the singer said.

Even so, it might be too soon to see Sunday walking down red carpets any time soon: Her parents are pretty private and rarely post photos showing either her or her sister’s faces. Instead, you might expect to see more photos taken by Sunday rather than of her. A beaming Kidman recently posted a photo from quarantine which she captioned, “Photography by Sunday.”

Behind the camera or in front of it, it sure seems like Sunday has talent!

Before you go, check out our gallery of the richest celebrity kids: