Has Naya Rivera Been Recovered? Body Discovered at Lake Piru

After nearly a week of dedicated searching, the long quest to recover Naya Rivera’s body may be over. On Monday morning, a body was discovered at Lake Piru, where Glee star Rivera was last seen with her 4-year-old son Josey. While Rivera has been presumed dead in recent days, her friends and family hadn’t given up hope on the search, with her mother, father, and brother all joining in on the search this week. They have, of course, been desperate for any answers about what happened to their loved one, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office can’t yet confirm whether the body is Rivera’s.

Rivera went missing last Wednesday, July 8, the search beginning when son Josey was discovered sleeping on his own in a boat he and Rivera had rented at Lake Piru. He told authorities that his mother had gone swimming but not returned to the boat, and her life vest was still in the boat with him.

The Sheriff’s Office offered the following update on Monday via Twitter: “A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake.”

Since RIvera’s disappearance, son Josey has been staying with father Ryan Dorsey. While paparazzi have already flocked to the scene, fans are urging everyone to leave Rivera’s next of kin in peace throughout this tragedy, as we wait with heavy hearts for more information. Our hearts are with Rivera’s loved ones, and especially that young boy. We hope whatever news come next can start to bring them peace.

Click here to see all the celebrities we’ve lost in 2020.