Kelly Ripa’s NYC View Includes a Huge Garden & a Half-Naked Mark Consuelos

Getting space to breathe in New York City can be tough at any time of the year, let alone during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re anything like Live with Kelly & Ryan host Kelly Ripa, however, you might find yourself with the perfect outdoor space to decorate as you and your loved ones see fit.

The former soap opera star recently gave fans a glimpse into her well-manicured backyard, which she shares with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. The space isn’t small by either city or suburbia standards, and features a freshly-manicured lawn, cozy deck chairs to lounge in — and, oh, yeah — a nearly-shirtless Consuelos showing off his abs in an effort to lovingly troll his wife.

This is far from the first time Ripa has shared images of her husband’s rock-solid physique to the delight of fans and followers. When his show Kingdom debuted on Netflix, she cheered him on by posting photos of him after a strength-building session in the gym. She also makes sure to balance out the teasing with plenty of sweetness, including her post celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary in May.

As for their home, the duo and their children are probably enjoying as much of the time at home as they can get. The close-knit crew were previously quarantining in the Caribbean because they were traveling when stay-at-home orders kept them locked in place. They’ve since returned home, but that doesn’t mean they’re taking any time apart: Ripa has even been borrowing clothes to wear on-air from 18-year-old daughter Lola, whom she has also enlisted to serve as her unofficial hairstylist.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” she told cohost Ryan Seacrest one morning when she sported beachy waves. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

Ripa later paid the work forward by cutting 17-year-old Joaquin’s hair on camera, and even earned the ever-illusive seal of approval from a bona fide teen: “I’m really happy,” Joaquin joked. “I feel much more aerodynamic now.” Hey, Lola had to get her skills from somewhere — and if Ripa chooses not to pick up a side gig as a hairstylist, we have a feeling people would be all too happy to hire her as an interior designer specializing in backyard views.

