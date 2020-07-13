EntertainmentEntertainment News

Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Has Died, and the Star Is ‘Heartbroken’

Silhouette by

It’s an incredibly sad day for Lisa Marie Presley and her family: Her son, Benjamin Keough, has died at the age of 27, Presley’s rep confirmed to People.

In a statement, Presley’s rep said the star “is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

According to TMZ, Keough apparently died by suicide on Sunday, July 12, although the cause of death has not been publicly confirmed. He was in Calabasas, California, at the time of his death, which is home to plenty of celebrities and their families. Big sister Riley Keough, who has acted in movies like The Lodge and Mad Max: Fury Road, has not commented publicly on her family’s loss, nor has Presley matriarch Priscilla.

Best known for his famous family and an uncanny resemblance to his grandfather, Elvis Presley, Keough was a relatively private person and rarely appeared on his mom or sister’s social media feeds. Last June, his mom posted a rare family snapshot with Riley, Benjamin, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Fans immediately spotted the resemblance in the photo, which Presley had captioned, “Mama Lion with cubs.”

View this post on Instagram

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰

A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on

“It’s so surreal how much your son looks like your dad!” one fan wrote. It’s not the first time Presley has heard how strong the family genes are, either. Per TMZ, she previously said that “Ben does look so much like Elvis,” and recounted an experience at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry: “He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

Fans are currently leaving their condolences on Presley’s photos, especially the ones featuring Keough, whom she named the 2012 album Storm & Grace after.

 

Before you go, pay tribute to more stars we’ve sadly lost in 2020.

Carl Reiner

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Naya Rivera

Has Naya Rivera Been Recovered? Body Discovered at Lake Piru

Has Naya Rivera Been Recovered? Body Discovered at Lake Piru

View article
Naya Rivera, Josey Hollis Dorsey

Naya Rivera’s Dad, Mother, & Brother Get Involved in Search

Naya Rivera’s Dad, Mother, & Brother Get Involved in Search

View article
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola PeltzSaint Laurent

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Engagement Is a Beckham Family Affair

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Engagement Is a Beckham Family Affair

View article
Angelina Jolie's Kids: What We Know

Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie’s Twins, Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie’s Twins, Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

View article
Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Hints He May Have Had His Own Affair While Married

Will Smith Hints He May Have Had His Own Affair While Married

View article
Naya Rivera and son Josey Hollis

Naya Rivera’s Disappearance Appears to Be ‘Tragic Accident,’ Police Say After Interviewing Her Son

Naya Rivera’s Disappearance Appears to Be ‘Tragic Accident,’ Police Say After Interviewing Her Son

ad