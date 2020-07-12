This weekend is looking bright for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who shared on Saturday that they are engaged. When announcing the news, the couple disclosed that the 21-year-old popped the question two weeks ago. The soon-to-be bride already is showing support for her mother-in-law and wore one of her designs for the official Instagram announcement. And it appears that the whole Beckham family joined forces to create this special moment.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx,” Beckham wrote to caption the sweet image.

In the photo, The Last Airbender star appears to have worn one of Victoria Beckham‘s designs for her Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The sunny yellow dress has a halter-neck style and features ruffle details, a plunging neckline, and a pleated skirt. While this style strutting down the catwalk was shorter than Peltz’s dress appears here, it looks equally as beautiful in the photo.

Harper Seven, the model’s younger sister, deserves the credit for capturing this special moment and shows that both style prowess and sharp photography skills run in the family.

The Bates Motel alum also shared Harper’s beautiful photo and credited the budding image-maker. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰,” she captioned the post.

To congratulate her son and his bride-to-be, the fashion mogul also shared this photo to announce the exciting news. “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕,” Victoria Beckham wrote to show her love and support for the happy couple.

We cannot wait to hear more about their wedding plans as they come together. Congratulations, Brooklyn, and Nicola!

