While it took years for Jada Pinkett Smith to open up about her affair with 27-year-old August Alsina on her Internet series Red Table Talk, she always was transparent about their friendship turned “entanglement” timeline. The relationship developed as follows: In 2015, Jada went to support her kids Jaden and Willow Smith as they performed at the Wireless Festival in London. However, she did not anticipate that what would happen next — meeting rapper August Alsina — would have a direct consequence on her marriage and family.

At the time, Jada and Will were separated and rumored to soon be filing for divorce. Even as their first interaction unfolded, photos of Alsina and Smith depicting flirtacious body language quickly spread on the Internet. According to Jada, she became close to Alsina in his battle with a genetic liver disease. However, after some time building an emotional connection, the pair formed a romantic bond as well.

“Four and a half years ago . . . I started a friendship with August. We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state,” she explained her episode of Red Table Talk where she spoke with her husband about the affair and period of separation. “All marriages have that. And we decided that we were going to separate for a period of time . . . I really felt like at that point in time we could be over.” “From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Jada continued, alluding to their affair. “An entanglement?” Will prompted before Jada more clearly stated their relationship status at the time. “It was a relationship, absolutely.”

While the Girls Trip star stated that, since the affair, the duo has not maintained a relationship, in 2018, Alsina made an appearance on Red Table talk to discuss his health and substance abuse issues. The same year, when Smith reaffirmed his commitment to his wife to clarify the couple’s relationship status on the Tidal podcast.

The famous parents “don’t even say we’re married anymore, Smith said. “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” the rapper/actor said. “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing […] would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

According to The Matrix Reloaded actress, the experience helped her heal deep emotional wounds that ultimately made her into a better person, wife, and mother. And, despite the moral dilemma that comes with this extramarital affair, it appears that this very public and intimate conversation has made the couple’s relationship stronger than ever. “One thing I’ll say about you and I, is that there have never been any secrets . . . any relationship, in trying to get to a deeper understanding of love is going to be forged in the fire, ” Jada concluded their conversation. ““It’s not for the weak of heart. There are just certain things you have to go through,” Will affirmed.

Before you go, check out more celebrity couples that made it work through the tough moments.