Chrissy Teigen’s New Bikini-Selfie Reminds Us That, Yep, She’s a Swimsuit Model

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to skimpy swimsuits — she is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covergirl, after all — but thanks to her newer ventures, like authoring cookbooks and founding the drool-worthy Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cooking website, it’s easy to forget that the multi-talented mama got her start as a model. Well, consider us reminded, thanks to Teigen’s latest Instagram bikini selfie video.

No caption needed — Teigen simply tagged the maker, of her high cut, cap-sleeved two-piece, Leslie Amon (whose own IG declares it’s “not another boring swimwear brand!”). Hubby John. Legend commented, though: “Hi 😍😍😍😍😍”

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Teigen in a two-piece lately, either. Four days ago, she posted a sweet snap of herself and daughter Luna in matching leopard print bikinis (John and Miles were adorable in matching suits, too).

And the day before that, Teigen posted another sexy selfie of herself, with the caption, “First two piece in a long, long time!”

Honestly, we’re not sure why Teigen hasn’t been favoring two pieces before this — or whether her current embracing (or re-embracing?) of bikinis has anything to do with her recent decision to have her breast implants removed. (She’s been open about being comfortable in her own skin even before the surgery.)

What we do know is that we’re totally going to steal her bikini-selfie pose. In all of these shots, we see Teigen standing with her hip slightly cocked and one leg crossed in front of the other, with her knee slightly bent. Do they teach that in SI swimsuit modeling school? We, um, must’ve missed that day. At least we can shop for the swimsuit Teigen is wearing:

You can also snag this similar style — on sale! — from Net-a-Porter:

