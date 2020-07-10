Jada Pinkett-Smith admits she had an affair with singer August Alsina while she and Will Smith were still married — yet it was more than an affair, it was a relationship that developed while her marriage was on the rocks. And while reps for Pinkett-Smith previously denied any romantic involvement with Alsina, the rumors were true.

The 48-year-old actress decided to come clean on an episode of Red Table Talk, except this time, she was in the hot seat and husband Smith was asking the questions.

“I felt like it was really important for me to come to the table to clear the air,” Pinket-Smith said on Friday’s episode. “And one of the reasons I wanted to come to the table,” Smith responded, “Was the media, the headlines, we specifically never said anything. We were purposely never saying anything. We specifically never said anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.”

It’s a situation the couple has felt was very private, but “the idea of not communicating, not talking about it, not clearing the air” Pinket-Smith said, is not a world she wants to live in. “And I’m here with you,” Smith responded. “So what happened?” Smith asked his wife.

“Four and a half years ago… I started a friendship with August,” the mother-of-three shared. “And we actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.” “You and I were going through a very difficult time,” Pinket-Smith said to Smith of their marriage. And Smith nodded in agreement sharing, “All marriages have that. And we decided that we were going to separate for a period of time… I really felt like at that point in time we could be over.”

“And then what did you do, Jada?” Smith asked.

“From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One thing I want to clean up… about you giving ‘permission’ which is… the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself,” she said. “But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not,” she continued. “An entanglement?” Smith laughed as nudged his wife to explain more of what happened. “It was a relationship, absolutely.”

