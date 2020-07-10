Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have separated after 10 years of marriage. Hammer, 33, and Elizabeth, 37, took to Instagram to announce their split with an old photo. The former couple have two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” Chambers wrote on Instagram.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

According to People, “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close-knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”

