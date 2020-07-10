Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her 10th Anniversary With Adorable Throwback Pics

Singer and mom Carrie Underwood couldn’t resist roasting husband Mike Fisher in honor of their 10th anniversary — and she poked a little fun at herself in the process, too. On Friday, she posted side-by-side throwback photos of herself and Fisher at undisclosed ages, in their awkward pre-teen glory. In his photo, the younger Fisher wears a loud button-down shirt and a medal of some kind around his neck, while Underwood sports brushed-out curls, an oversized white tee, and jean shorts in hers.

“Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after,” she wrote in the caption. It’s a very sped-up version of their love story — especially given that “some girl’s concert” was Underwood’s own show — but hey, we’ll take it!

To make the throwback complete, Underwood also posted an image of the couple together in a backyard. “These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you,” she wrote in a note directed to her husband, with whom she shares sons Isaiah and Jacob. “Here’s to many many more…without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!”

The founder of Calia by Carrie regularly shares glimpses of her home and family life with fans, including adorable snaps of Fisher goofing around with their boys. They have also been candid about grieving together: In their four-part series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, they opened up about weathering multiple miscarriages before ultimately welcoming their two sons. “You have all these mountaintops, but we hadn’t had a ton of valleys like this,” Fisher said in a trailer for the series. Now it seems like their anniversary is yet another peak worth celebrating.

