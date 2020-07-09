And baby makes three! Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their first child together, baby Beckett Mercer. The actor has long talked about wanting to become a dad, and it seems he and Mikita have finally found the perfect moment. After months of expecting and an early reveal that they were expecting a child on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Ferguson and Mikita’s bundle of joy has finally arrived.

According to People, the couple had safely welcomed their baby a few days earlier and shared how these new dads were feeling after bringing Beckett home.

“Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” the rep shared. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.”

Ferguson has talked about wanting to be a dad in the past, joking on Corden’s show: “I’m 44 now, I’m like, let’s get this show going, tick tock.”

The couple had a baby shower back in February in anticipation of the big day, and Ferguson commented at the time that he was glad he’d come around to the idea.

“Justin and I did NOT want a baby shower but we are so glad we gave in!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all of our friends who showed up to celebrate our growing family…Can’t wait to go on this adventure with you@justinmikita!”

Congratulations to these two on their very own modern family.

