America has a serious fascination with the lives of the rich and famous — and there’s a new contender in town for our latest obsession. HBO Max’s new reality show House of Ho features the super rich Ho’s, a tight-knit Vietnamese-American family living large in Houston, Texas. The show will follow the lives of patriarch Binh Ho, wife Hue Ho, and their adult children Judy and Washington Ho (a third brother Reagan likely won’t appear on the show), plus Washington’s wife Lesley, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy. And yes, before you ask, this show won’t just dazzle you with the Ho’s opulent lifestyle. Their fierce family values and traditions keep them close — but they also cause constant drama that threatens to tear everyone apart.

Basically, House of Ho is a Keeping Up with the Kardashians-style TV show that takes a look at a Crazy Rich Asians-level wealthy family. And once we started digging in to what we know about the Ho’s, it only got more interesting. Read on to meet the cast of House of Ho before it premieres on HBO Max on July 16.

Binh & Hue Ho

This Instagram shows three generations of Ho’s: on the left, Binh Ho, on the right his son Washington, and in the middle his grandson Roosevelt. Binh and Hue Ho immigrated from Vietnam to America to raise a family, amassing a huge fortune and living out what they call the American Dream. They raised their kids in Houston, Texas and are close to their adult kids and young grandchildren today.

Mama Hue is especially known for preaching the importance of family, once telling son Washington: “If you don’t have peace at home, if you don’t have peace in your marriage and you don’t have peace as a Father with your kids, it will always be impossible to accomplish all that you desire.”

Washington & Lesley Ho

Washington is Binh and Hue’s son, and Lesley is his wife. Together, they share an adorable young son Lincoln and daughter Roosevelt. Lesley is from Oklahoma, and both she and Washington have a passion for the great outdoors, posting photos of fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping trips with the family. Washington’s business is another passion. He appears to be in real estate, whether by trade or as a hobby, and makes a habit of posting both real estate news and motivational quotes on his social media. Lesley passed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2013, but may no longer be practicing.

Washington and Lesley are raising their family as Christian, and Lesley most frequently shares photos of their celebrations for Christmas, Easter, and baptisms — unless she’s showing off yet another incredible Halloween costume or superhero outfit for one of her kids.

Oh, and one more interesting note….while Washington posts yearly birthday tributes to brother Reagan, similar posts are conspicuously absent for sister Judy. Do we sense some tension between these sibs?

Judy Ho

Judy is definitely more private than her younger brother Washington, but first and foremost we know she’s a devoted big sis. Washington shared a photo of a message Judy had sent him, commenting: “Why I love my sister…she always knows what I need telepathically. When life gets tough for me, it’s hard to pick myself up alone and luckily, I have an older sister who accepts her brother as he is, and encourages me to accept life as it is, and to focus on how great life can be if I look at it from another perspective.”

Cousin Sammy

Cousin Sammy, AKA Sammy Finch, is best described as an influencer in the making, with an Instagram full of model shots, workout videos, food snaps, and inspirational quotes. She also has a YouTube channel, where she chronicles more workout videos and her thoughts on life. She has a solid crew of hot girl friends, at least a few photographers she regularly works with, and a serious passion for sweating it out in the gym. We have a feeling reality TV will come easy to her.

As for Aunt Tina? Looks like she’s remaining a mystery — at least for the next week. We’re hearing rumors of celebrity friends, connections to Armani, and some serious blow-out fights in season 1, and we can’t wait.

