Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Life Struggles & ‘Mishaps’ in New Memoir

Throughout her enduring career, Mariah Carey has cultivated the precise image she wants to cultivate. The guarded music icon has kept the media at arm’s length, and her team is notoriously protective of her space. But for arguably the first time ever, Carey is finally letting her guard down — on Thursday, she announced that she is ready to tell her “unfiltered” story in a new memoir. It goes without saying this should be fascinating.

Available now for pre-order, The Meaning of Mariah Carey is set to hit shelves on Sept. 29, 2020. In addition to being available in a physical copy, fans will be able to download an audiobook performed by the singer on Audible. Wondering just how much of a behind-the-scenes look the book will offer? Well, Carey took to Twitter to describe what fans can expect. “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” she began, continuing, “I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

While Carey has made headlines countless times in her career, she promises that the memoir will go far beyond the surface-level of speculation: “It’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depth of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview,” she tweeted, adding, “And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey 🦋 Out Sept 29 🦋 Pre-order: https://t.co/zepHkXMYFJ pic.twitter.com/vEgi6PEMXX — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 9, 2020

She went on to underscore the personal subject matter fans will find on the memoir’s pages, saying, “This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side.”

📖 Delivered!

"I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light" 🦋 pic.twitter.com/qzmtax49A2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 8, 2020

Carey’s hope in sharing the memoir, she explained, is to give fans “a new understanding” — not just about her but “also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Written in collaboration with Michaela Angela Davis, the memoir coincides with the 30th anniversary of Carey’s self-titled debut album. And, bonus, her team is teasing “additional surprises and rarities” will be shared between now and the time the memoir actually drops.

Before you go, click here to see a ranking of the most shocking celebrity tell-alls.