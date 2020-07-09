Raise your hand if you can’t get enough of Claire and Jamie Fraser! Ever since Outlander ended, we’ve been haunted by thoughts of this couple and the many sad weeks in which we won’t get to watch them in their element. But the TV gods have had pity on us and given us one more Season 5 scene of Jamie and Claire that didn’t make it into the final cut. We’re not sure how this scene ever got deleted (biased? me?) but this moment of brilliant scientist Claire explaining how she discovered penicillin to Jamie, who somehow still manages to make it hot, is worth a few watches.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan bring the heat as usual in this deleted clip, presented exclusively by E! News. Claire lets Jamie have a look at her attempts to grow penicillin from mold, and reminds him that she was once able to help him out with the same thing.

“That was mold you put in my ass?” he asks her, taking her in his arms for the second time in 60 seconds.

“I wish you could see what I see,” she tells Sam of the mold. “The beauty and potential.”

Given the heartbreaking ending to Season 5, we want to soak up all the quiet, calm Claire and Jamie moments we can — not to mention more scenes where they can’t keep their hands off each other, as is the case in even this low-key mold scene.

Our hearts are aching through this droughtlander, but rest assured — more deleted scenes are coming soon.

