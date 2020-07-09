In heartbreaking news, authorities are searching for Glee actress Naya Rivera in and around Southern California’s Lake Piru. The search began on Wednesday evening, shortly after Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, was discovered alone in a pontoon boat Rivera had rented. “We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her,” Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said during a news conference. “So, this may well be a case of drowning.”

According to People, staff found the boat with Josey alone on it after Rivera failed to return the three-hour rental on time. It was located on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping aboard but no sign of Rivera. The child was wearing a life jacket; an adult-sized life jacket, believed to have been the one given to Rivera, was still on board. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was able to confirm Rivera as the missing person because her wallet and identification were found with the boat. Per CBS Los Angeles, Josey told investigators that he and his mother were swimming but that she never got back into the boat.

A search-and-rescue team began their efforts on Wednesday evening, suspending the search for the night before resuming on Thursday morning. No foul play is suspected at this point, with officials from the Sheriff’s Department saying, “This is considered to be a horrible accident.”

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit @Cal_OES @fillmoresheriff pic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

In the wake of news about Rivera’s disappearance, the 33-year-old Glee alum’s friends and co-stars are calling for prayers. Heather Morris, who worked closely with Rivera on Glee, wrote on Instagram, “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light.” Demi Lovato, who guest-starred on the musical series alongside Rivera, wrote, “Please pray @nayarivera to be found safe and sound.”

This post will be updated with any new information regarding Rivera as soon as it becomes available.