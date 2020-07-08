They grow up so fast, don’t they? Kim Kardashian West made a special tribute to her niece Penelope Disick for her birthday on Wednesday — and all we can think is how grown-up Penelope and her “bestie” North West look in the adorable photos. It feels like the sweet cousins were just born! But, as Aunt Kim reminds us, it’s been exactly eight years since Penelope entered the world.

Taking to social media, Kardashian West gushed about the now-8-year-old. “Happy Birthday Penelope!!!!! I love you so much sweet silly girl! I really can’t believe you are 8 years old! I couldn’t have asked for a better bestie for North! You two together are so loving and I know you will always have each other! I love you so much!” On Instagram, Kardashian West shared a snapshot of North and Penelope giggling together. On Facebook, a series of photos show the pair hugging, hanging out with another friend and posing with their moms.

It’s unclear whether the family will be getting together in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like they have plenty of sweet memories to look back on. And knowing how much of an emphasis Penelope’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, places on quality time with her kids these days, it seems like a safe bet that she has something planned for the birthday girl.

Last year, the family celebrated another circle around the sun for Penelope with a super-relatable birthday outing: IHOP! According to People, Penelope (whose dad is Scott Disick or Lord Disick, if you will) invited her best friends for a girls-only PJ party at the famed house of pancakes.

Not surprisingly, BFF North was in attendance, along with Penelope’s famous aunts Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian — the latter of whom brought another one of Penelope’s younger cousins, True Thompson.

Happy birthday, Penelope!

