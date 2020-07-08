Like the rest of us, Gwyneth Paltrow’s family has been largely hunkered down at home for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, they’ve been figuring out ways to stay entertained — to that end, Paltrow just revealed she even gifted her 14-year-old son Moses with a 450-piece “boob puzzle” amid their sheltering-in-place stint. Brb, filing that under “ways to beat quaran-teen boredom we hadn’t thought of”!

Paltrow’s interesting revelation comes via her latest Goop blog post. Titled “Summer at Home,” it addresses how she and her family have been adapting to this strange season of life. “Home is where the heart is. Right now, it’s also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are. I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I’ve found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a place,” Paltrow explained.

On the subject of staying entertained while staying in, the mom-of-two revealed, “There’s been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun.”

The puzzle by Jiggy features beautiful watercolor renderings of breasts in all shapes, colors, sizes and types by Brooklyn-based artist Julia Heffernan. It’s super-chic and, when completed, doubles as a framable work of art.

While the idea of Paltrow getting Moses the boob puzzle may be off-putting for some, there are arguments to be made in defense of her gift. As one reviewer who completed the puzzle with her teen daughters pointed out, “Our conversation was fantastic. I don’t think we’d ever talked about types of boobs before. It was actually a bit beautiful how it opened up communication about body image.”

Granted, a 14-year-old boy might not want to engage in that kind of conversation with his mom. But simply receiving the gift could help de-stigmatize the conversation around anatomy and subtly introduce the idea that breasts don’t all look the same (teens likely get a much more one-dimensional idea of breasts from, say, health class or wherever else). The puzzle also may also help foster a critical examination of art as it pertains to the human form.

Or, you know, Moses might toss it in his closet and avoid eye contact with his mom for a month. Either way, it’s the thought that counts, right?

