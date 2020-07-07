Reese Witherspoon might have to make some room on her trophy mantle! Her 16-year-old son Deacon (with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe) just announced that his debut single will drop on Friday. And if the budding musician is as talented as his mom, it stands to reason he could rack up a few awards in his career, too.

On Monday, Deacon took to Instagram to surprise fans with a little life update by posting the single cover art for his debut track, “Long Run.” In the black-and-white cover art photo, Deacon stares off into the distance. He kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “Friday @ninanesbitt.” While Deacon clearly didn’t give away too much, we can deduce a few things from his post. Scottish-Swedish Nesbitt’s style can be described as a pop-infused singer-songwriter. So, that at least gives us an idea of the possible genre Deacon is pursuing.

He continued to play coy in the comment feed, telling his followers, “I hope you guys are as excited as I am.” But hey, we know of at least a few people who are undoubtedly excited — he has a high-profile fan club thanks to his famous family. “It’s SOOOOO good!!” Witherspoon gushed in the comments. Dad Ryan dropped a singular flame emoji, and big sis Ava wrote that she is “so hyped” for everyone to finally hear the song.

It’s unclear at this point how long Deacon has been working on his music and whether an EP (or even full-length album) is on the way as well. Having said that, we’re inclined to believe there’s much more to come from the fledgling musician. Just last week, he hinted as much.

Sharing a photo of himself in a makeshift photography studio, he wrote, “Just the beginning.” We now know that was the moment his single cover art came to life. However, this caption seems to imply more than just the cover art and single on the way.

His collaborator, Nesbitt, could be dropping clues, too. Last week, she shared a video of herself with messages taped to her body. The most noticeable, affixed front and center, informed fans she has a “new song this month.” But another note suggested, “Maybe 2?!” In response to the video, Deacon wrote, “Out here saving 2020.”

Could the second song Nesbitt alluded to be another Deacon collab? Guess we’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

