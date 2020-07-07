Josh Brolin & Kathryn Boyd Are Expecting Their Second Child!

The quarantine babies are a’comin’! Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd welcomed their first child together, Westlyn Reign Brolin, in November 2018 — and less than two years later, they already have another baby on the way. Boyd shared the exciting news along with a sweet photo of herself and little Westlyn, and it’s clear that she and Brolin are brimming with joy about the new addition to their family.

Boyd’s pregnancy announcement showed the soon-to-be mom of two holding up Westlyn in a gorgeous sunlit field and giving her a big kiss, her barely-there baby bump peeking out below. “The Brolin’s are a growin’ !!” she wrote. “Our little December babe is on the way.”

Brolin married Boyd in 2016, and they announced that they were expecting their first child shortly after. He has two other adult children who he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair, son Trevor and daughter Eden. After he and Adair split up in 1994, he went on to marry Diane Lane in 2004, then split from her in 2013. Since 2016, he and Boyd have been happily focused on building their family.

As for the news that Goonies star is about to be a dad of four? Here’s his comment on wife Boyd’s announcement: “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

Brolin’s joking aside, the well wishes have been pouring in from friends Zoe Saldana, Brooklyn Decker, and more. Come December, the Brolins will be welcoming a little sibling for Westlyn, and we’re so happy for this sweet and growing family.

