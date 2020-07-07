Chrissy Teigen doesn’t always clap back at haters but, when she does, she basically always nails it. On Monday evening, that included responding to one particularly rude commenter who suggested Teigen had lost a dramatic amount of weight in a short period of time — and, in demanding to know how Teigen did it, even implied Teigen may be suffering from a serious illness. But in true Teigen form, she responded with a solid zinger before giving the commenter a much-needed dose of perspective.

The thread kicked off on Monday evening when Teigen was trying to do fans a solid favor. “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!” Teigen said, sharing a list of facial products she has been using in the caption. But the commenter-in-question felt compelled to write, “Ok… this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times… either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer… this isn’t right.”

While Teigen’s true fans quickly came to her defense, she also fired off a witty barb. “What would you prefer?” she replied.

It didn’t stop there, though. Despite an onslaught of criticism, the commenter continued, “Your bone structure is prominent and recognizable… this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2 – 3 double takes. How did you do it?”

In another comment, said, “Apologies for the lack of tact fullness [sic]… should have thought ahead. But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app? It’s not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different… you’re

forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app? It’s not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different…you’re unrecognizable.”

Although no one would have blamed Teigen for just ignoring the commenter at this point, she dropped into the fray one more time with a bit of logic. “Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything, especially after what you’ve said?” she wrote. “You don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank god.”

We’re calling it — point and match go to Teigen.

