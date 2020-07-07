Broadway star Nick Cordero tragically passed away from coronavirus complications after over 90 days in the hospital, lovingly documented by wife Amanda Kloots. As she shared her journey of prayer, hope, and fear during Nick’s illness, Kloots is sharing her process of grieving now — both the memories of the man she loved, and the future she’d imagined for their family. Kloots has now shared a new video dedicated specifically to her and Cordero’s love story, from the first moment sparks flew to their wedding and beyond. Every marriage has its own story, and the way Kloots is looking back on hers is so deeply moving.

Kloots wrote an explanation for the video her sister Anna had lovingly compiled, sharing a little more about the dynamic between her and Cordero. “Another video from @annakloots documenting Nick and I from day 1 till now,” she wrote. “Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together.”

“We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change. We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways,” she continued. “He would always look at me and say, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you.”

Kloots and 1-year-old son Elvis will remember and honor Cordero’s memory forever. As we watch their relationship play out in this video, our hearts break for all the time they’ve been denied together.

