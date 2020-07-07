Gavin Rossdale Opens Up About His Divorce from Gwen Stefani & He’s Still Salty

For years after Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s split, you didn’t hear much out of the Bush frontman — specifically where the exes failed marriage was concerned. But in recent months, Rossdale seems to have a lot to say. And his latest comment on the end of his marriage to Stefani could be construed as a little… salty. Was he throwing shade at his famous ex-wife, though? Let’s explore.

In a new interview, The Guardian spoke with Rossdale promoting his forthcoming album, The Kingdom, out July 17. In it, Rossdale gets through a few questions before bringing up his divorce from Stefani. When asked what has been his most embarrassing moment, he replied, “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.” What’s especially interesting in his answer are the descriptors he used: “gross” and “lopsided.” Is he implying his side of the story wasn’t fairly represented? Or is he claiming most of the blame? (Rossdale reportedly had a years-long affair with the former couple’s nanny.)

Rossdale doesn’t bring up his marriage to Stefani throughout the rest of the interview, but there could be other context clues. When asked what makes him unhappy, he responds, “Being misunderstood.” When asked how he wants to be remembered, he replied, “Funny and generous.”

So, maybe Rossdale’s comment about the end of his marriage is more about him accepting responsibility and learning from it. After all, he also told The Guardian that he has learned “that life is just a series of chapters, and it’s essential to try not to bring older chapters into newer chapters.”

It’s also fair to note that many people describe feeling embarrassed at the end of a marriage. In a 2016 interview with Glamour, Stefani even admitted as much. “I don’t think you’ll talk to one person who didn’t make it in a marriage who’s not gonna feel that way,” she said. “The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success… [marriage] was the one thing I didn’t want to fail at. People can say whatever they want about me, and I don’t get too affected. But I didn’t want them to think I was a failure. There’s nothing weird about how I felt.”

Stefani has moved on with country superstar Blake Shelton, who has grown close to her children with Rossdale: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. In another candid interview that took place in April, Rossdale admitted that splitting time with the kids during the pandemic was difficult.

“It’s a real big dilemma for parents with kids with split custody. “I know who’s around me — no one is. And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. So, it’s a tricky one for all divorced parents.”

