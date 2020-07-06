This July 4th weekend, many people — including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — forewent wearing red, white, and blue. Instead, this celebrity power couple wore matching swimsuit prints with their mini-mes that we’d gladly celebrate 365 days a year. The ‘Actions’ singer proudly smiled for the camera (and Teigen’s Instagram followers) wearing striped trunks alongside 2-year-old Miles.

Since many people already think Legend and his son look exactly alike (Teigen herself compares them both to bears), why not up the cuteness with matching attire and share it on Instagram with a bear emoji? Well, that’s exactly what Teigen did.

Boys aside, Teigen and Luna had their own style game down pat: The mother-daughter duo wore matching leopard bikinis, which the mom of two shared to her Instagram. “Hey all you cool…” she captioned the photo, referencing Carole Baskin’s famous tag line. Both photos of this adorable little family were taken on a boat, overlooking the sea. It looked like the most dreamy day! Followers were quick to call out how cute they looked, and could you blame them? “Twinning🙌🏼” one person commented about Legend and Miles. “MUSHY BABIES 😭” Brooklyn Decker commented on the photo of Teigen and Luna.

This celebrity family is known to wear the cutest matching outfits. Just last week, they were decked out in racing gear which was a totally cute and fun way to spruce up the week. We’ll be waiting to see what they come up with next!

