Jessica Simpson Says Her Anniversary with Eric Johnson Feels Like Fate

Jessica Simpson is feeling like the luckiest girl in the world and it fills our hearts just to see it. On lockdown with hubby Eric Johnson, Simpson celebrated the couple’s sixth anniversary in style this week, sharing the incredible present her husband got her for the occasion. As Simpson talks about God, destiny, and dreams, it’s clear that she’s more head over heels for Johnson than ever before — in fact, she sees their love story written in the stars.

Simpson and Johnson met in 2010 and were engaged by the end of that year, officially tying the knot in 2014. The way Simpson tells it, their love was always meant to be.

“Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you,” the Dukes of Hazzard star writes. “6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore.”

In the sweet couples photo she shares, she’s clutching two enormous crystals carved in the shape of butterfly wings: “Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋,” the star adds, then finishes off her anniversary message with an iconic quote about soulmates from Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights.

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” Simpson says of her husband. Finally: Jessica Simpson living out the love story she deserves. Congratulations to this couple for six beautiful years — and here’s to many more.

Click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

