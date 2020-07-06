EntertainmentEntertainment News

Mandy Moore Opens Up About Ex-Husband Ryan Adams’ Abuse Allegations

by

Over a year ago, Mandy Moore (along with multiple other women) accused her ex-husband Ryan Adams of emotional abuse. So, in light of the singer-songwriter having now penned an apology for his “harmful behavior,” Moore is once again opening up — this time to share some of her feelings surrounding Adams’ public mea culpa.

Adams’ letter ran in the Daily Mail on Friday, claiming that he had reflected on his past behavior and realized how wrong it had been. “Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered,” he wrote. “There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions.” Adams revealed that he has sought professional help in holding him accountable for his “harmful behavior.”

On Monday, Moore reacted to her ex-husband’s essay on NBC News’ Today, telling Hoda Kotb, “It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately.”

She elaborated, “I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Last year, Moore was one of the multiple women who came forward with allegations against Adams. According to the This Is Us actress, his abusive behavior included being excessively controlling, obsessive and emotionally manipulative. “Music was a point of control for him,” she told the New York Times. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’”

Adams also reportedly discouraged Moore from working with other producers or managers so that he had complete control over her music career. He then used that leverage against her, often not recording the songs they wrote together or booking time in the studio with her only to re-book her spot with other female artists.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she said. The two were married for six years, ultimately divorcing in 2016. She has since gone on to make new music and remarry.

Click here to see some of Hollywood’s biggest lawsuits. 

Janet Jackson

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Says Her Anniversary with Eric Johnson Feels Like Fate

Jessica Simpson Says Her Anniversary with Eric Johnson Feels Like Fate

View article
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

This Meghan Markle Slip-Up with the Royal Family Even Had Prince Harry Cringing

This Meghan Markle Slip-Up with the Royal Family Even Had Prince Harry Cringing

View article
Baby Archie's First Steps! Meghan Markle

Baby Archie’s First Steps! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrate New Milestone

Baby Archie’s First Steps! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrate New Milestone

View article
Nick Cordero

Remembering Nick Cordero, the Father and Husband

Remembering Nick Cordero, the Father and Husband

View article
Kanye West

Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run & Is The One Person Making 2020 His Year

Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run & Is The One Person Making 2020 His Year

View article
Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts Posts a Rare Selfie With Husband Danny Moder On Their 18th Anniversary

Julia Roberts Posts a Rare Selfie With Husband Danny Moder On Their 18th Anniversary

ad